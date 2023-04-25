Debra Ann Schriner, 60

Debra Ann Schriner, 60, of Grand Island, passed away April 19, 2023, at Bryan LGH-West in Lincoln.

The daughter of Caroll and Dixie (Dunn) Schriner, she was born September 29, 1962, at Hastings, Nebraska.

When Debra was a few months old, she was diagnosed with spinal meningitis. This didn’t slow her down, becoming the poster child for the State of Nebraska Association for Retarded Citizens in 1971. The family was invited to the governor’s home and got to meet with Governor J.J. Exon.

Debra attended Hastings public schools and Adams Central High School. She loved visiting with friends and family. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, word searches, coloring, making bead jewelry, card and board games, and listening to old country music. She also loved watching trains and counting the number of engines and cars on them. She also never met a dog she didn’t love.

She always had a smile that could make even the saddest days a little brighter. She was a very loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. The impact she made on people will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Dixie; grandparents, Ed and Phyllis Dunn and Harvey and Lula Schriner; and all her aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her father, Caroll Schriner and Donna Bennett of Hastings, Nebraska; sisters, Trish (Mark) Hinrichs of Ayr, and Tonya Schriner of Hastings; a nephew, Tyler Hinrichs of Grand Island; along with many cousins and friends.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Rosedale United Methodist Church, 6980 West Rosedale Road, with Pastor Scott Evans officiating.

Family interment will be in the Juniata Cemetery with Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for the Rosedale United Methodist Church.