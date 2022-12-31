 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dee McGowan

Doloris ‘Dee' McGowan, 88

Doloris N. “Dee” McGowan, 88, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dee's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

