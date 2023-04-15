CENTRAL CITY — Delia R. "Dee" DeMary, 78, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Jim Garfield will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.