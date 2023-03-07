Delores was born on August 22, 1932 to Walter and Marie (Schlondorf) Fritz in Stromsburg. She grew up in the Gresham, Hampton, and Clarks areas and attended Clarks High School. Her father passed away when she was 18, and she enjoyed keeping in touch with his family. On October 22, 1948 Delores was united in marriage to Kenneth F. Dittmer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City. They made their home on the family farm near Clarks where she helped Kenny on the farm and raised their four children. Delores was always busy, and enjoyed getting to be in the outdoors working on her lawn and flowers, when she wasn't helping on the farm. She also enjoyed the day trips her and Kenny would take. Her greatest love was her family, and she would always “light up” when they would come visit. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City for many years.