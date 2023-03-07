Delores M. Dittmer, of Aurora, formerly of Clarks, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Aurora Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City with Rev. Richard Kothe officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10th from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. Interment will be at Bureau Cemetery near Pierce Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Clarks Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Delores was born on August 22, 1932 to Walter and Marie (Schlondorf) Fritz in Stromsburg. She grew up in the Gresham, Hampton, and Clarks areas and attended Clarks High School. Her father passed away when she was 18, and she enjoyed keeping in touch with his family. On October 22, 1948 Delores was united in marriage to Kenneth F. Dittmer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City. They made their home on the family farm near Clarks where she helped Kenny on the farm and raised their four children. Delores was always busy, and enjoyed getting to be in the outdoors working on her lawn and flowers, when she wasn't helping on the farm. She also enjoyed the day trips her and Kenny would take. Her greatest love was her family, and she would always “light up” when they would come visit. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Gerald (Kathy) Dittmer of Clarks, Cheryl (Scott) Euler of Cookeville, TN, Christine (Joe) Carlson of Clarks, and Karen (Doug) Teten of Talmage, her 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her step-father; Wilber “Bill” Hernbloom, and brother; Hubert (Mary) Fritz.