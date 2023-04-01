Delores Hill-Hornickel, 89

ORD — Delores J. Hill-Hornickel, 89, of rural Ord, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.

Delores' wishes were to be cremated. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements, ordmemorialchapel.com

Condolences may be sent to Mike Hill, P.O. Box 355, Loup City, NE 68853.

Delores Jean was born June 23, 1933, in Valley County to Ivan Leonard and Julia Margaret (Gregorski) Holmes. She was grew up on a farm near North Loup and later moved to the Springdale area of Valley County, east of Ord. She received her early education at Sumpter Rural School and graduated from Ord High School in 1950.

Delores began teaching country school while she continued her education at Kearney State College. Delores met and fell in love with Morris W. Hill and the couple was united in marriage on June 12, 1954. Morris was drafted into the United States Army then deployed to Korea. Following his return, the couple lived on a farm west of Arcadia with Roy and Amelia Hill. Morris and Delores purchased a farm north of Arcadia where operated a Dairy Farm until they retired and moved to Kearney.

Morris passed away in August of 1997, and Delores returned to the Ord area and taught school at Mira Valley south of Ord. On Dec. 20, 2003, Delores married Mervin Hornickel; they spent many happy years together until Mervin's passing in November of 2017.

Delores enjoyed pinochle, crossword puzzles, quilting, baking; and raising a big garden. She enjoyed all of her family and visiting with her many friends.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Sandy Hill of Loup City, Mark and Trish Hill of Arcadia and Paul Hill of Cozad; a daughter, Sherry Nelson of North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Elaine (Mrs. David) Hill of Arcadia; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Arlene Holmes of Grand Island; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn Brown of Wyoming, Shirley and Dean Johnson of Fullerton, Arlene and Jerry Johnson of Elba, and LaVonne Schmitt of Ord; and the family of Mervin Hornickel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Morris Hill and Mervin Hornickel; a son, David Hill; and granddaughter, Brady H