GRAND ISLAND — Delores Jeanette “Dee” (Schroeder) Ewoldt, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons surrounded by her loving family.

Dee’s wishes were for cremation and no services are planned. She will be laid to rest at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in memory of Dee to the Grace Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Dee was born October 12, 1942, in Grand Island to Louis Otto and Sadie Jeanette (Reher) Schroeder. She was raised in the country between Alda and Wood River. She received her education in the Alda and Wood River school districts. As a young girl she was active in 4-H and played piano and other instruments.

Dee held numerous jobs around the Grand Island area. She enjoyed being a Librarian at West Lawn Elementary School. She then started a long career in sales and ended her career working for Home Depot.

She loved coaching her daughters in softball, dancing, bowling, being on the Ethnic Festival committee and camping at Johnson Lake with her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, Nebraska volleyball and Hallmark movies and shows. Her greatest joy was supporting her grandchildren in all their activities and sports.

She is survived by her children, Sheri (Brad) Brockel of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rod (Debby) Ewoldt of Sun City, Arizona, and Shannon (John) Brittain of Hastings; her grandchildren, Allie, Xander, Brandon, Josh (fiancée Bobbi), Kylie (Ryan) and Taylor; her great grandchildren, Cooper, Grey, Hadley and Rollin; a brother, Harley (Sherry) Schroeder; a sister, Darlene Duering; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rhonda Ewoldt; and brother-in-law, Glenn Duering.