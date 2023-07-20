Delores L. Koskovich, 83

GRAND ISLAND — Delores Louise (Josten) Koskovich, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, with her loving family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island with Father Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7. Memorials suggested to St. Mary’s Food Pantry.

Delores was born December 20, 1939, in Elgin to Hubert and Elsie (Nissen) Josten. She was raised in Elgin and received her education there.

Delores was united in marriage to Donald R. Koskovich on April 4, 1959, in Elgin. To this union four children were born, Tami, Tom, Todd and Terry.

She held various jobs around Grand Island and enjoyed working alongside Don when she could. She worked at Northwest High School in the cafeteria and Roses For You.

She was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary’s Food Pantry and being involved in her faith community. She loved being a wife and mother and taking care of everyone around her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tom (Julie) Koskovich of San Angelo, Texas, Todd Koskovich of Papillion, Nebraska, and Terry (Brenda) Koskovich of Commerce City, Colorado; her grandchildren, Tiffany Garrioch, Cathy Sanchez, and Mary, Theresa, Griffin and Sofie Koskovich; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Norah Garrioch.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; a daughter, Tami; her parents, Hubert and Elsie Josten; two brothers, Harold and Donald Josten; and her mother and father in-law, Adam and Rose Koskovich.