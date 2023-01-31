Delores Petersen, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Delores Mae Petersen, 89, of Central City, died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. Burial of ashes will be held in the Grand Island City Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Central City Senior Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Delores was born on Dec. 16, 1933, to Herluf and Jeanette (Hansen) Petersen in Grand Island. She attended school in Nysted. She then moved to Grand Island, and also made her residence in Dannebrog and Cairo, until settling in Central City. While in Central City, she volunteered at the Senior Center for over 25 years. Delores was a member of the Nysted Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memories are her sister, Barbara (Artie) Glines of Fullerton; brother-in-law, George Bell of Ohio; seven nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Shiadek; sister, Carolyn Bell; and sister-in-law, Leona Shiadek.