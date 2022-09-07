Delores Robertson

Delores Joyce (Hansen) Robertson, 93, of Fullerton, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. A private family burial of ashes will be later at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Delores was born July 20, 1929, at Fremont, NE to Elwood and Gladys (Brand) Hansen. She graduated from Roca High School in 1947. On June 20, 1948, she married Jack Robertson at Roca Church in Roca, NE. They lived in Lincoln for a year and then moved to Whittier, CA and lived there for seven years before moving back to Nebraska in 1958. In the fall of 1958, they moved to Fullerton and opened Robertson's Floral Shop, which they had for 12 years. Delores then worked at the Fullerton Hospital for some time and, in 1972, they went to Sun City, AZ and lived there for seven years. In 1980, they moved back to Fullerton and opened the Strawberry Patch Restaurant for eight years.

After Jack's death in 1989, Delores went to work for Fun Tours in Lincoln as a tour manager for 18 years. She traveled the USA and overseas. She loved her job and the people. In between jobs, she worked for Casper's Country Store and Fullerton Inn. She also worked part-time at Flower Barrel in Fullerton for many years.

Delores was a member of the Fullerton Community Church, where she served as an elder. She was also a member of Fullerton Women's Club, Fullerton Museum, American Legion Auxiliary, Fullerton Senior Center, P.E.O. Chapter AG, and served as the president for Fullerton Chamber of Commerce. She served on many committees in the community and was very involved in Fullerton.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jackie (Garry) Knopik of Omaha and Judy (George) Palmer of Fullerton; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Ann Schmidt of Mitchell, and Kay Sheridan and Karen Hunter of California.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.

She was dearly loved and lived for her family. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Much love to all.

Memorials are suggested to Fullerton Community Church, Fullerton Rescue Squad, and Fullerton Volunteer Fire Department.