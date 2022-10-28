 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delton 'Del' Fegter

Delton ‘Del' Fegter, 88

LINCOLN — Delton ‘Del' L. Fegter, 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022.

He was born in Franklin County (Ashgrove) on July 16, 1934, to George and Lizzy (Meiner) Fegter. Del worked in telephone industry for many companies over many years. He had many hobbies; antiquing (your junk is my treasure), country dancing, fishing, camping, restoring antiques and many clocks, Husker fan and snowmobiling when he was younger. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, a past president with Telephone Pioneers, and a Cub Scout Leader. Del was very handy and built 2 houses over the years for his family.

Family members include children, Terry (Kris) of Grand Island, Craig (Sharon) of Scurry, Texas, and Sharon Fischer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Savannah (Kyle) Roberts and Samuel (Tonya) Cameron; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Reinboth of Deshler; sisters-in-law, Meta Fegter of Deshler and Helen Fegter of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; son, James; and daughter, Kathryn; three brothers; and three sisters.

Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Family requests you wear Husker attire.

Family will greet friends 1 hr. prior to the service at the funeral home. No visitationremation.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com

