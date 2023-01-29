Denise Edwards, 62

HORDVILLE — Denise Lynn Edwards, 62, of Hordville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Denise's family will have a celebration in memory of her life on Saturday, June 17. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Denise was born June 7, 1960, in Tempe, Ariz., the daughter of Hardy and Vera Louise (Robinson) Monks. She graduated from Choctaw High School, Choctaw, Okla. On Jan. 19, 1984, she married Joseph Edwards.

Denise was employed as a Heart Monitor Technician for 30 years. Her employment included St. Francis Hospital and she was a Home Health Aide.

Although Denise had a heart of gold and always had her patients' best interests in mind, her family knew her as a “force to be reckoned with”.

Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Joseph; sons, Justin (Heather) Edwards and Jason (Denise) Edwards; adopted daughter, Rebecca Ann; a granddaughter, Ariana Edwards; brothers, Jeffrey (Linda) Monks and Hardy Monks; sisters, Debra Cobb (Davey), Theresa (Craig) O'Daniel and Jeannette (Greg) Plummer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Jordan Rio Edwards.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.