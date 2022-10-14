Dennis Avers

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 17, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.