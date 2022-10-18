Dennis Crowell, 75

RAVENNA - Dennis Crowell, 75, of Ravenna died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with Pastor Bonine officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ravenna with Pastor Jose Flores officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Dennis was born on June 13, 1947, in Kearney to Charles and Jean (Marks) Crowell. He grew up in Edgar and was raised by William and Jean Bush. He attended Shelton Public School and graduated from Edgar High School in 1966. During school he worked for Shuck Well Drilling.

On June 19, 1966, Dennis was united in marriage to Phylis Mars at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Edgar, Moore, Okla., and varies places in Nebraska. They settled in Wood River and then in Ravenna. Dennis worked at Werner Construction, was owner and operator of D & P Trucking, and then drove truck for Island Land Handlers until he retired in 2012.

Dennis entered the US Army Sept. 19, 1967, and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 19, 1969. During his time in the Army he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Military Justice Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, and Two Overseas Bars.

Dennis was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, Lions and Ravenna Senior Center, and the Ravenna Chamber of Economic Development. He enjoyed restoring vehicles and bikes, keeping his yard and roses in meticulous condition, fishing, and entertaining friends and family.

Survivors include children, Russell (Tammy) Crowell of Ravenna, Kim Crowell of Ravenna, Jeff Crowell and Janie Arnold of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; fiancée, Leolla Davis of Palmer; brother-in-law, Robert Mars of Grand Island; sisters, Sherlene (Robert) Stolley of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Carol Mars of Reno, Nev., and Rozie Bush of Edgar; uncle, Albert (Bev) Crowell of Elm Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phylis; and brother, William Bush.