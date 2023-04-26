Dennis “Denny” Sorge, 66

Dennis James “Denny” Sorge, 66, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

A memorial service and celebration of Denny’s life will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church Life Center. Lunch and fellowship will follow immediately at the church.

The service will be live-streamed on Peace Lutheran website.

Denny was born August 15, 1956, in Fremont, the son of Arthur “Artie” and Pauline “Tweedie” (Schwindt) Sorge. He attended Trinity Grade School in Fremont, graduating from Fremont High School, class of 1974. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha for undergraduate studies and then the UNMC College of Pharmacy, graduating with a Pharmacy Degree. At the time of his death, he was working for U-Save Pharmacy South.

Denny met his future wife, Christine Coleman Kamp, on a medical mission trip in Jamaica. They were married on September 20, 2008. Together they made many Jamaica Medical Mission trips with the Nebraska City Jamaican Medical Mission Team.

He was a very active member of Peace Lutheran Church. He assisted with Vacation Bible School, Lay Ministers, Health Ministry/Safety Team, Sunday Morning Coffee Fellowship Team, Hy-Vee Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study/Iron Men and Peace Core.

Those who cherish Denny’s memory include his wife, Christine; daughters, Petronia Morris-Thompson (Ricardo) and Moya Morris; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Coleman; and nephew, Matthew Coleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Artie and Tweedie; a sister, Karen Sue Sorge; and his beloved four-legged companion, D.J.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Education Fund.

