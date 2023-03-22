Dennis Garrels, 82

Dennis Eugene Garrels, 82, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Service and celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary. The Rev. Kelly Kargis will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service with entombment of ashes in the church's columbarium at a later date.

There is a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Dennis was born Nov. 8, 1940, on the family farm near Bruning, the son of Melvin and Dorothy Garrels. He grew up on the same family farm and graduated from Bruning High School.

He continued his schooling at Hastings Community College majoring in math and minoring in science. He obtained his Masters' degree and was always eager to take a class to continue learning.

On Sept. 3, 1961, Dennis married Helen C. Bice. They had two children, Melanie and Mark, and raised their family in Grand Island.

Dennis began at Barr Middle School as a teacher and through his career served as vice principal and counselor. He retired after 36 years.

Dennis was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. An active member of the Grand Island Elks Lodge #604, Dennis had served in most leadership capacities. He spent many years as secretary of the local Elks lodge, was Central District deputy from 1979-1980, the Nebraska State President from 2000-2001, and on the Grand lodge public area 6 committee from 2005-2010. Dennis was also a member of the Masonic Temple and active as a Shriner.

An avid sports enthusiast, Dennis was a gifted basketball and baseball player. He played basketball with Tom Osborn at Hastings College and credits Tom with recruiting him to play college ball. Dennis continued to love watching Nebraska sports and rarely missed a Husker football game. He also loved the outdoors; enjoying golfing, hunting and fishing with his brother, LeRoy and his son, Mark. Dennis trained hunting dogs and placed in several field trials with his dog, Gunner. He also taught hunter safety throughout most of his teaching years.

Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Garrels of Council Bluffs; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tammi Garrels of Grand Island; grandchildren, Lexie (Reagan) Nikkel, Liberty Bates, Lillianna Bates and Makenna Garrels; a great-grandson, Leo Nikkel; sister-in-law, Connie Garrels; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Helen, in 2021; his parents; an infant son, Russel; infant daughters, Rebecca and Jennifer; a brother, LeRoy Garrels; and infant grandson, Nathan.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.