Dennis Krolikowski

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. Josaphat's with a Knights of Columbus Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Krolikowski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Krolikowski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.