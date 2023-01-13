Dennis Krolikowski, 92

LOUP CITY — Dennis P. Krolikowski, 92, of Loup City, had his angels come and take him to a heavenly place where he gained his wings on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. Josaphat's with a Knights of Columbus Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Krolikowski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Krolikowski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Dennis P. Krolikowski was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Loup City to Anthony and Nellie (Skibinski) Krolikowski. Dennis attended school through the 8th grade at which time he had to stay home to help his father on the farm. Dennis served in the US Army from February, 1954 through January, 1956.

On June 22, 1960, he married the love of his life, Donna Gallaway. To this union, God blessed them with seven wonderful children; Debbra, John, Diane, Mitchel, Pam, Peggy and Marcy. As their children grew up and married, they blessed Dennis and Donna with 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dennis farmed, raising livestock, milking cows and raising crops. He worked very hard to provide for his family. Dennis was an devoted Catholic. He didn't miss Sunday Mass nor kneeling and saying his prayers twice a day. He loved to visit with people and always had a polish joke for you. Dennis was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Now we must say goodbye, see you soon and take your rest. Thank you for giving us a lifetime of your love. You will be truly missed by everyone who was blessed to know and love you.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Donna of Loup City; daughter, Debbra Krolikowski of Lincoln; son, John and spouse, Kim Krolikowski of Albuquerque, N.M., daughters, Diane Krolikowski-Johnson and spouse, Jerry of Omaha, Pam Krolikowski of Lincoln, Peggy Krolikowski of Loup City, Marcy Krolikowski and spouse, Emily of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Joyce Krolikowski of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mitchel; and brother, George.