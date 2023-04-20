Dennis V. Sullivan, 82

DONIPHAN - Dennis V. Sullivan, the son of William and Margaret (Nirmaier) Sullivan, was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on February 5, 1941 and passed away in Doniphan, Nebraska on April 18, 2023, at the age of 82.

Dennis attended District #37, west Hamilton School and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He farmed for many years; was a rural mail carrier; enjoyed hunting and coffee with friends in Doniphan. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Sullivan; 4 brothers, Larry, Frank, Dave and Jim; 2 sisters, Margaret Zentner and Tess Sobnosky. He is survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Judy Sullivan of Aurora and Peggy Sullivan of Grand Island and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan. Rev. David Oldham will officiate. Interment will be at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Visitation hours will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Friday, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The Rosary will follow at 7:00 P.M. at the church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.