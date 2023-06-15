Derek J. Gewecke, 35

GRAND ISLAND — Derek J. Gewecke, 35, of Grand Island, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, June 12, 2023, in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Riverdale Cemetery. The Rev. Jill Boyd will officiate.

Visitation with family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity, care of the family.

Derek was born on December 21, 1987, in Kearney, to Dennis R. and Diane K. (Stalder) Gewecke. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 2006. He married Samantha Daharsh on August 5, 2017, in Kearney. Derek worked as a fabricator for Great Plains Countertops in Grand Island.

Derek was a very driven individual once he put his mind to something. He stripped down and rebuilt both a boat and a motorcycle. He built playground-quality excavators for three of his nephews to enjoy growing up. Even though the boys couldn’t touch the ground when he gifted them, the idea was to have them grow into them.

Derek also had a love of history, particularly World War II. He built a shadow box for his grandfather’s uniform. He was an encyclopedia of obscure WWII facts. When picking through antique stores, he always kept an eye out for memorabilia.

He had a desire to get his pilots license for small aircraft and wanted to build his own ultra light plane. Derek liked to hunt but was taught to respect the animal. He did not hunt for sport and found it nice just to sit and be still in nature.

Derek was also funny and knew exactly how to make Sam laugh. He was a lifelong friend to so many. Derek was modest and kind. He tried his hardest to see the kindest in people. He was the type of person who would always lend a helping hand.

Derek is survived by his wife, Samantha Gewecke of Grand Island; his father and stepmother, Dennis and Kelly Gewecke of Kearney; his father- and mother- in-law, Bill and Ruth Daharsh of Cozad; two brothers, Travis (Katie) Gewecke and Steven (Megan) Gewecke, all of Kearney; a stepbrother, TJ Kahman of Fairfield; a stepsister, Maggie Kahman of Kearney; a brother- and sister-in-law, Matt and Denise Daharsh of Fort Morgan, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Chase, Ryker, Grady and Mason Gewecke, Liberty Gewecke, Carlin (Justin) Discigil, Gabi Daharsh and Chloe Daharsh; his grandmother, Jerry Stalder of Beaver City; his step-grandmother, Bunny Wells of Kearney; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Diane Stalder Gewecke; grandparents, Leo Stalder, and Margaret and Vern Gewecke; and his step-grandfather, Charles Wells.