Derek Nissen, 54

AURORA — Derek D. Nissen died on Oct. 19, 2022, in Aurora, Nebraska, at the age of fifty-four.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Marquette. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Derek was born on July 26, 1968, in Aurora, the son of Deryl and Deborah (Willis) Nissen. He spent his childhood in Hampton, where he was active in church, youth sports and 4-H. In 1980, at the age of 12, he moved with his family to the farm at Kronborg, near Marquette. He continued to be active in 4-H, FFA, and high school athletics at Marquette Public Schools. It was during this time, that the love for all things rural, agricultural, and outdoors really developed. After high school, Derek briefly attended the University of Nebraska, but after a very short tenure, he decided that working outdoors back home was much more appealing than academics. Derek worked at a variety of jobs throughout his life, but his greatest happiness was found when he was working outdoor sales with farmers.

Derek was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church at Kronborg, and was married to Amy Obermier Nissen at St. John's on Dec. 3, 1994. To that union, three sons, Zachary, Jeremy, and Colby, were born. Derek's greatest joy was time spent with his sons. He coached their youth sports teams and helped with their 4-H projects. He taught them how to hunt and fish and boat, and ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and anything else that had wheels. Derek loved to play golf, and family gatherings at the farm or cabin, where he could usually be found at the grill. Although Derek enjoyed many joys in his life, he also wrestled with powerful demons which took a heavy toll on his gentle soul.

He is survived by his parents of Marquette; sons, Zachary and wife Mckenzie Nissen of Hampton, Jeremy Nissen and special friend Kaylee Hanke of Aurora, Colby Nissen and special friend Hailey Kenney of Aurora; and brother and best friend and sister-in-law, Dustin and Amy Nissen of Marquette. He is also survived by his former wife, Amy Nissen of Aurora; uncle, Lanny Nissen of Lincoln; uncle and aunt, Dan and Jeri Willis of Kearney; beloved cousins, nieces and a nephew, a great nephew and a great niece, and many, many friends.

Derek was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlan and Signe Nissen of Marquette and Arcle and Donna Willis of Grand Island; aunt, Gayla Hammond of Lincoln; uncle, Lonny Willis, of Kokomo, Ind; and cousin, Chris Nissen of Lincoln.