Deryl Dean Arnold, 88

AURORA — Deryl Dean Arnold, the son of Bruce and Welma (Emken) Arnold was born at Aurora, Nebraska on February 24, 1935 and passed away at Aurora, Nebraska on April 22, 2023 at the age of 88.

Deryl grew up on a farm near Aurora and also attended school in Aurora graduating from Aurora High School in 1952. Deryl was drafted into the United States Army in 1957 where he served until being honorably discharged in 1959.

Deryl married Janis Harter on June 11, 1959 at Aurora. The couple started farming in 1960 purchasing their own farm in 1975. They had three children: Richard Dean, Robert Eugene and Mary Kathryn.

Deryl was an active member of the community serving as ASCS Community Committeeman, Farmer’s Union Association board of Directors for 19 years, Aurora Lion’s Club member, serving on the National Corn Growers of Hamilton County Board as well as the American Soybean Association. In addition, he was a Seed Corn Dealer since 1973 and served as Hamilton County Commissioner for 2 ½ years.

Deryl was also an active member of his church at the Prairie Gem Church until it burned, followed by the United Methodist Church of Aurora, where he was a regular usher as well as serving on the Church Board. Deryl enjoyed woodworking and coffee with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Arnold and sister, Doris Halouska.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janis of Aurora; three children, Richard Arnold of Aurora, Robert (Sue) Arnold of Beaver Crossing and Mary (Kevin) O’Rourke of Hastings; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as other family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Aurora United Methodist Church. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.