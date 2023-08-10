Dewayne D. Barleen, 86

ST. PAUL — Dewayne D. Barleen, 86, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul, just one day short of his 87th birthday.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Dewayne was born on Aug. 9, 1936, at Republic, Kansas, the son of Claire James and Bluebell (Persinger) Barleen. He received his education in Republic; Superior, Byron and Hardy, Nebraska; Lovewell, Kansas; and College View at Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from Hickman Public School in 1954. After graduating he moved to Kansas, living with his relatives and worked for C.O.B. on the Lovewell Dam and Canals.

He was united in marriage to Colleen Wilton on July 15, 1955, at Bostwick, Nebraska. They lived in Superior and then moved to Republic, Kansas, where he worked for the Republic County Roads Department. They moved to Belleville, Kansas, also working for the County Roads Department. He also worked for Rolfsmeier Equipment operating heavy equipment, and moved to Culbertson, Nebraska, with Rolfsmeier and worked on the Red Willow Dam and Canals. In the summer of 1961, the couple moved to St. Paul, Nebraska, while working on the canals coming out of Sherman Dam.

In 1965, Dewayne went to work for Howard Greeley Public Power as a ground man, then lineman, working his way up to line supervisor, retiring in 1999. He then became a Director for Howard Greeley Public Power.

In 1995, Dewayne and his son Don started B&B Builders, building skids and crates until 2005. He also worked for Roger Goettsche for a number of years installing and repairing underground sprinklers.

Dewayne also coached baseball for 13 years whiled his three sons were growing up and helped coach his grandsons, as well.

He enjoyed being with family, going fishing, hunting and bowling and loved watching his sons and grandsons wrestle and play baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Colleen of St. Paul; sons and daughters-in-law, Denny and Jeannett Barleen of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Dan Barleen of St. Paul, and Donny and Janette Barleen of St. Paul; a daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Tyrone Myers of New Braunfels, Texas; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Susan and Joe Wheeler, Kristan and Matt Poast, Erika Bergsrud and Clinton Hagan, Audrey Barleen Colella and Brad, Derek Barleen and Bailey, Tyler Barleen and Allayna, Roland and Rosemaire Barleen, Donny Barleen Jr., Chester Jonn Parcasio, and Kisha Mae Parcasio; 14 great-grandchildren, Lilian, Isaac, Rosalie, Owen, Eloise, Alex, Aidan, Raiden, Ivana, Kylene, Scott, Noah, Jethro and Roman; two sisters, Judy Kinghorn of Fairbury and Carol Todd of Lincoln; and three sisters-in-law, Lorna Wilton of Superior, Lynn Wilton Koester and Marvin of Deshler, and Roberta Wilton of Denver; and many relatives, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Davey Barleen; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Marcille Barleen, Beverly Barleen and Lucille and Robert Meggitt; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Donald and Marlene Jewell and Kenny Barleen; and four brother-in-law, Ray Kinghorn, Harold Wilton, Gilbert Wilton and Roger Wilton.

