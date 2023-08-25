Diana Dieken, 79

HASTINGS — Diana Dieken, 79, of Hastings, died August 22, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata, Nebraska, with Pastor Greg Volske officiating. Burial will follow in Concordia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Diana was born on October 16, 1943, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Frank and Fern (Blue) Eddy. She grew up in Denman, attended District 41 Buffalo County School, and graduated from Shelton High School in 1962. She attended Kearney State College and Wayne State College, and obtained a degree in education. She later attended Central Community College to get her CNA certification.

Diana was united in marriage to Tom Efird on April 13, 1963, at Clearfork Baptist Church in Luling, Texas. The couple lived in multiple locations due to the Navy life. They divorced in 1978.

She married Robert Dieken on September 29, 1978. The couple lived in Wood River, Nebraska, and later moved to Stanton, Nebraska, where they lived for numerous years. They divorced in 1999. Diana then moved to Shelton, and later to Hastings.

Diana was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Juniata and belonged to LWML. She was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and a part of Buffalo County Historical Society. Diana enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, genealogy, and traveling. She went to Mexico as a chaperone and traveled to the Holy Land and Egypt.

Diana is survived by her children, Mark Dieken of Minden, Nebraska, Larry Dieken of Texas, Brian (Rosa) Dieken of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Dieken of Hastings, Rachel (Mark) Senff and Cherie Dieken of Minden; 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Eddy of Denman, Nebraska; and two sisters: Mariann (Reinhardt) Dikmanas of LaVista, Nebraska, and Coleen (Randy) Schutz of Elwood, Nebraska.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Rene; and her grandparents.