Diana Hofrichter, 65

CENTRAL CITY — Diana G. Hofrichter, 65, of Central City, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at True North Church in Grand Island. Pastor Paul Canady will officiate. The service will be streamed live at truenorthgi.com / messages / online services / YouTube / memorial service icon.

Diana was born on Nov. 2, 1956, in Nampa, Idaho, to Raye and Lavonna (Smith) Woolbright. She was raised and received her education in the Portland, Ore. area. She graduated from high school in 1974 and continued her education at Seattle Pacific University, earning a Bachelor's degree in music in 1978.

On Oct. 28, 1978, Diana was united in marriage to Paul Hofrichter. Four children were blessed into this union. The couple spent many years in Germany before returning to Grand Island and ultimately making their home in Central City.

Diana was a mother, a musician, and a piano teacher. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island before transferring to the Mamre Evangelical Free Church in Marquette. In her spare time, Diana enjoyed quilting, songwriting, singing, playing piano, gardening, and spending time with her grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Paul; children, Jared Hofrichter, Lorissa Hofrichter, Corina (Craig) Garrison, and Andric (Tori) Hofrichter; six grandchildren plus one more on the way; and brothers, Terrel (Becky) Woolbright, Mark (Karen) Woolbright, and Robin (Gina) Woolbright.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to Diana's favorite charities; or, in lieu of a memorial, Diana would be even happier if everyone would make sure they attend a church that genuinely teaches the Bible and also become actively involved in that church.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. Flowers for the Oct. 15 memorial service can be sent directly to True North Church, 1804 State St, Grand Island, NE, 68803.