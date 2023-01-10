Diane Ford, 81

ST. PAUL — Diane C. Ford, 81, of St. Paul, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be held 1 hour before time of services at the church. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.