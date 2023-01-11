Diane Ford, 81

ST. PAUL — Diane J. Ford, 81, of St. Paul, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be held 1 hour before time of services at the church. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Diane was born on Oct. 16, 1941, in Omaha, the daughter of Arthur H. and Anne Laurena (Schneider) Paulsen. She grew up in Omaha where she attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from North High School. She then moved to Fremont where she worked at the Campbell's Soup factory.

She was united in marriage to Thomas R. Skinner on June 27, 1961, in Yankton, S.D. and lived in Fremont and Omaha.

She later moved to Wabash where she met Edward Ford. The couple were married on Feb. 14, 1983, in Greenwood. In 1984, they moved to Greeley, where they lived until 2006, when they moved to St. Paul.

She was a member of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed traveling and going on vacations and loved her grandchildren and her bird, Pooh.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Tom and Nyla Skinner of Wichita, Kan., Kim and Doug Faulk of North Loup, Wesley and Ann Ford of St. Paul and Daniel Ford of St. Paul; grandchildren, Stephanie Ford and Justin Muller of St. Paul, Chris Ford and Joy of Ansley, Ben Skinner of Wolbach, Nick Skinner of North Loup, Patricia and Cris Hill of North Loup, Joseph and Kelsey Skinner of Ord, Tyson Skinner of Kearney and Tim and Jonna Skinner of Kansas City, Mo; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Ford on March 18, 2014; son, Shawn Michael Paulsen; grandson, Tommie Skinner; brother, Richard Paulsen; and sister, Patricia Paulsen.

