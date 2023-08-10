Diane Jane Rathjen

AURORA — Diane Jane Rathjen, 79, of Aurora, Nebraska, died Monday, August 7, 2023, in Memorial Community Care Center in Aurora, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

Diane’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Springer will officiate.

Diane requested to be cremated; there is no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Aurora Adopt-A-Pet.

Diane was born, July 18, 1944, at Friend, Nebraska, the daughter of Elmer Henry William and Myrtle Helen (Dittmer) Waterman. She grew up in Ohiowa, Nebraska. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1963.

Diane married Leslie Dean Rathjen on October 20, 1963, at Beatrice. She was a stay-at-home mom and later obtained her CNA license, working at a local nursing home. Diane worked in a daycare and then became an in-home child care provider, retiring in 2000. She became a grandma in 2001 and 2005.

Diane is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin S. and Kam Rathjen of Grand Island; two grandchildren, Kormic and Brinn Rathjen; two daughters, Michelle R. “Mikki” Rathjen of Aurora, and Anita K. Rathjen-Stevens of LaVista, Nebraska; and a sister, Barbara Niday of Beatrice.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Waterman; her mother, Myrtle “Merna” H. Waterman; and brothers-in-law, Dale Niday and Leslie Dean Rathjen.