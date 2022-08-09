Diane Nowka, 67

Diane M. Nowka, 67, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation is on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Casual attire is requested.

Diane was born on May 22, 1955, in Omaha, to Dan and Helen (Kurz) Krupski. She was raised and received her education in the Omaha area, graduating from Gross High School in 1973, and then from University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1977, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in biology.

On April 25, 1981, Diane was united in marriage to Ed Nowka. The couple made their life in Grand Island. Diane first worked at the Veteran's Hospital in the lab, but later switched to Cabela's Call Center as a Customer Service Representative, until her retirement in July 2021.

Diane was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and in her spare time enjoyed being with cats, reading Robin Cook novels, and playing Bingo or games on her tablet. Diane was also an avid Nebraska football and volleyball fan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ed; children, Rebecca and Kevin Nowka; brothers, Daniel (Linda), Dennis (Moya), and Dave (Debbie) Krupski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

