Diane Yenny, 71

Diane Yenny, 71, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Casual attire is requested for the service. A Rosary service will precede the Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Children International or Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Diane was born May 7, 1952, in Salina, Kansas, to Peter Marcel and Virginia Eileen (Addy) Graff. She graduated from McCook Senior High School in 1970. She went on to Kearney State College and earned a degree in Elementary Education, graduating in 1977. She moved to Grand Island in 1979 and met Dan Yenny. On February 26, 1983, she married Dan at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Diane was a teacher at Cedar Hollow School, an Accounting Technician for the City of Grand Island and an Administrative Assistant at the Red Cross. She also worked at the Grand Island News and Book Store and as a bookkeeper at Northside Sheet Metal.

Diane’s grandchildren were the love of her life. She was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs football fan. She liked horse racing and crocheting. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

She is survived by husband, Dan; a son, Brady (Kathy) Skiles; two granddaughters, Kierney (Jack Haury) Skiles and Kaydence Skiles; her siblings, Susan (Tom) Deaver, Mark (Linda) Graff, Todd (Laurie) Graff, Mike (Merriul) Thomas, Delrae Hirschman, Scott (Jill) Thomas, Becky (Larry) Todd, Jon (Ronda) Graff, Chad (Joann) Graff and Christi (John) Cashman; aunts, Opal Nester, Kay (Darel) Burns and Nan Graff; uncles, Wilber, Victor and David Keeler; a brother-in-law, Steve (Sharon) Yenny; a sister-in-law, Gail (Jane) Yenny; and numerous nieces and nephews.