Diane Yenny, 71
GRAND ISLAND — Diane Yenny, 71, of Grand Island, passed away September 5, 2023.
She was born May 7, 1952, in Salina, Kansas.
All Faiths Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Complete obituary and service details will follow.
