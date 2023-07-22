Dick Gorgen, 69

LINCOLN — Dick Gorgen, 69, of Lincoln died on July 18, 2023, at his home.

A private family graveside service will be at the Central City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are to go to Capital Humane Society in honor of Marley, his closest companion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Dick was born on August 4, 1953, to Floyd and Barbara (Glotfelty) Gorgen in Central City. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1971. Following his graduation he attended Hastings Community College and received his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science and Electronics Technology.

Dick was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren, and his brother.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Sadie Jones of Phoenix, Arizona, Maggie (Peter) Yaeger of Omaha, and Hayden Gorgen of Lincoln; and his brother, Tom (Beth) Gorgen of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents.