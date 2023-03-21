Dick Harless, 84

POLK — Dick L. Harless, 84, of Polk, died on Sunday, March 19 at York General Hearthstone in York.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at High Prairie Community Church in Polk, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the church. Interment will be held at Polk Cemetery.

Dick was born on Feb. 9, 1939, in Polk County to Leland and Adeline (Samuelson) Harless. He grew up in the Polk area and attended District #26. He was a graduate of Polk High School in 1956. Dick married Dorothy Jean Ekdahl on Aug. 28, 1960, in Polk. The couple lived their entire life in Polk. For 60 years they owned and operated Dick's Standard Service, which later became Harless Oil Company. Dick was very active in the Polk community. He was a member and Trustee of Polk Evangelical Free Church and High Prairie Community Church. He served on the Polk Village Board, Polk Fire Department, Polk Community Club, and was member of the Studebaker International Club. He enjoyed restoring old cars and tractors, attending car shows, family gatherings at the cabin, and especially attending all of his grandchildren's activities.

Dick is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Harless of Polk; son, Randy (Kendra) Harless of Polk; daughter, Shari (Kim) Hoffman of Benedict; brother, Gary (Joan) Harless of Polk; sister, Pam (Kurt) Torell of Gresham; four grandchildren, Nate (Lindsay) Hoffman of Polk, Nealey (John) Oltman of Omaha, Cale Harless of Omaha, and Claire Harless of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Nash and Tallulah Hoffman and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staffs at York General Hearthstone and Ascera Care for their wonderful care of Dick.

Memorials are suggested to the Polk Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.