Dixie H. Behrle, 79

GRAND ISLAND — Dixie H. Behrle, 79, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died on July 30, 2023, at Tiffany Square surrounded by her loved ones.

A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 4, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Dixie was born on September 16, 1943, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Clarence and Elsie (Alexander) Baxter. She went to District 30, Walnut Junior High, and Grand Island Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1961.

She worked at the State Capitol for the Department of Education, Chamber of Commerce, and for Hornady Manufacturing. She was a hostess at Conoco Café, a cashier at Conoco One-Stop convenience store and was the first friendly face you would see when walked into Anderson Ford in the mornings as well as many various other jobs.

She spent as much time with her nephew Steve, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could. She also enjoyed crocheting and was an avid baker. Her homemade Runzas and rum cake lit up the faces of anyone who had ever tasted them. She loved with all her heart and if you were lucky enough to get to see her feisty side, it didn’t take long to get back in her good graces.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, Fred (Lisa) Behrle; brother, Daryl Baxter; sister, Donita (Joe) Cone; grandchildren, Andrew Behrle, Kaitlyn (Mario) Chavarria, Taren (Brianna) Kosmicki and Tyra La Rosa; and great-grandchildren, Hopelynn, Makenna, Killian, Makinley, Ayden and Bryxtn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deanna Eversoll; sister-in-law, Sallie Baxter; and nephews, Steve Baxter, Doug Eversoll and Mark Cone.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com