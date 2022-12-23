Don Kauk, 72

SEWARD — Don Darrel Kauk, 72, of Seward, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Seward.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com

Don was born July 27, 1950, in Hastings to Don and Darlene (Alberding) Kauk. He received his education at Sutton High School graduating in 1969. He furthered his education at Nebraska Technical College in Milford, receiving his Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting. Don was employed with Overhead Door in Grand Island, and was also in retail in Grand Island. He was baptized on Nov. 20, 1964, at his parents' home.

Don was a member of the South-Central Corvette Club in Grand Island. He loved classic cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed getting together with friends and having breakfast.

Don is survived by his daughters, Michelle and husband Joe Pallat of Seward, Stephanie and husband Nate Lauenstein of Elkhorn; granddaughters, Alexis and Danielle Pallat of Seward; brother, Dennis Kauk of Clay Center; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Delores Kauk of Harvard, Delane and Lori Kauk of Lincoln; and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Kenneth Sams of Lincoln,.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Lockling.