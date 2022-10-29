Don Rasmussen, 74

Don Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and John Gosswein officiating. The family request casual attire for those attending the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Special Olympics. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Don was born May 3, 1948, in Grand Island, to Pete and Alice (Brandt) Rasmussen. He received his education from Cairo High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Don later attended Kearney State College. On December 28, 1972, Don was united in marriage to Barbara Dombrowski at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney. To this union four children were born. Don was a longtime employee of Eaton Corporation and was self employed with managing rental units and raising South African Boar Goats.

Don loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and camping.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barb Rasmussen of Kearney; children, Jon (Ashley) Rasmussen of Loup City, Emily Rasmussen of Kearney, and Amber Rasmussen of Kearney; grandchildren, Krew and Landry Rasmussen of Loup City.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Anton Kirsten Rasmussen.