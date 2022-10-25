Don Wilson

Donald Wilson, 89

GILTNER — Donald DeRoy Wilson, 89, died Saturday October 21, 2022 at Westfield Quality Care.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Pleasant View Bible Church, Aurora, Nebraska. Family burial will be prior to the memorial service. Pastor Bob Gannon will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary from 5 to 7pm. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Don was born June 5, 1933, in Hastings. He was the son of DeRoy and Wylda (Springer) Wilson. He grew up and lived on the family farm. He attended Franklin country school, graduated from Giltner High School and Grace College of the Bible. After graduating from Grace, he attended Hastings College. He was then drafted into the U S Army where he served 2 years state side at Fort Holabird, Md.

He was united in marriage to Ann Nelson in 1963. They lived most of their married life on the Wilson Farm southwest of Giltner until 2003 when they moved to an acreage in the country east of Giltner. They were married 58 years. Their family consisted of Daniel, Lisa and Andrew.

Don enjoyed being a farmer, beginning his profession with his father DeRoy, raising hogs. Soon pivot irrigation came along so corn and soybean production took over and he left the hog farming behind. Don was always on the go enjoying his occupation of farming, he loved to work and had many dedicated employees over the years.

Don served on various boards in younger years, President of Nebraska Hog Producers, Giltner School Board, Hamilton County Extension and different airplane clubs. Don was a life time member of Pleasant View Bible Church. The Church was important to him and he enjoyed the teachings and fellowship he found there. He loved the Lord and wanted others to know Him too.

Don had many interests, he especially enjoyed flying his airplane, reading and using the computer. He loved his children and grandchildren and really delighted in his grandchildren and following them in their activities. He had an amazing attitude after suffering a severe stroke in 2006, but he persevered, and was able to live at home for another 12 years before he entered Westfield Quality Care.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann; their children, Daniel and Julie Wilson of Giltner, Lisa and Brian Ertel of Eden Prairie, Minn. and Andrew and RaeLynn Wilson of Giltner; grandchildren, Claire Wilson (fiancée, Barrett Smith), Grant and Laura Wilson, Kendal and Megan Wilson, Kyla and Brooke Wilson, Zachary, Callie, Sophie and Nicholas Ertel; sister, Marilyn Voss and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to thank Westfield Quality Care for their love and compassionate care these last 4 years and also, TheraCare Hospice for their care these last few months.