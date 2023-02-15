Dona Braman, 81

WOOD RIVER — Dona Lee (Milligan) Braman, 81, of Wood River, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Banner Health Ogallala Community Hospital.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cameron Cemetery, Wood River with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with closed casket.

Dona was born March 29, 1941, at Anselmo, to Richard and Mildred (Dickinson) Milligan. Dona was raised in Omaha by her mom and dad, Mildred and Darrell Mason, where she graduated from Omaha North in 1959.

On Dec. 17, 1960, Dona united in marriage with Larry E Braman and to this union 5 children were born. After marriage Dona and Larry moved their family several times and in 1972, the couple made their home in Wood River, where Dona embarked on a 35-year career in Motel/Hotel management. When she retired, she enjoyed cooking for the kids at the Wood River Rural Jr. and Sr. High School.

Dona enjoyed dancing, games, gardening, ceramics, bible study, movies, puzzles, and her family.

Dona is survived by her children, Lora (Craig) Harders, Larry Braman, LaDona (Bob) Lilley, Loren (Cindy) Braman, Linda (Mark) Baldwin; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Marsh, Keith (Sheyanne) Harders, Kevin Harders, Kurt (Danielle) Harders, Kylee Lilley, Karl (McLain) Lilley, Nathaniel (Taylor Ritz) Baldwin, Taran (Lakin) Braman, Garret Braman, Jeremy (Marie Riley) Molnar, Zachary (Audrey Troyer) Molnar; 13 great-grandchildren, Lilly, Silas, Oscar, Adelyn, Everett, Isabella, Will, Rowan, Tripp, Avery, Raelynn, Michael, and Lela; brother, Dillard Milligan; sister, Penny Lewis; uncle, Bill Milligan; aunt, Gertrude Elliot; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends: Verla Lange, John Borgstahl, Pat Schopen and Abe Schopen.

Dona was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Molnar) Braman; great-granddaughter, Isla Harders; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Braman) Carroll and Marie Lyons; and brothers-in-law, Ken Lewis and Jerry Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wood River Fire & Rescue Department or to the family to be designated at a later date.