Donald Amick, 76

Donald R. Amick, 76 of Grand Island, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate the service. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard. Livestreaming will be available on Don's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation or Alzheimer's Association.

Don was born on May 31, 1946, in Cullman, Ala., the son of Hollis and Mildred (Basenberg) Amick. He was raised and received his education in the Birmingham, Alabama area. He entered the United States Air Force serving from 1964-1969. While in the Air Force, Don met and married the love of his life, Esther Burrus. They married on Nov. 19, 1966, in Rapid City, S.D. This union was blessed with sons, Troy and Jason.

Grand Island became their home in 1974. Don was a finance manager for St. Francis and then served as manager for Central Nebraska Federal Credit Union for 36 years, retiring in May 2015.

Being an avid hunter, Don was a proud member of the Grand Island Rifle Club, was a Hunter Safety Instructor, and member of the National Rifle Association. One of Don's greatest legacies was being a dad who was always involved with his sons and grandsons with hunting, little league baseball, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts.

Don and Esther are known throughout Central Nebraska for their beautiful dancing. They taught dance lessons to thousands of individuals over thirty years and served as dance instructors for many special events, including the GRACE Dancing with the Stars fundraisers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and dance partner in life, Esther; sons, Troy (Kim) Amick of Central City and Jason (Lora) Amick of Grand Island; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Leldon (Sherry) Amick and Mitch (Joyce) Amick both of Alabama and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; and sister, Charlotte.