Donald Anderson, 92

Donald E. Anderson, 92, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to either the Salvation Army Food Pantry or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Donald was born Feb. 15, 1930, on the family farm near Marquette, the son of E.O. and Mabel (Ewing) Anderson. He was raised and received his education in Central City, graduating from Central City High School with the class of 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 17, 1952, and honorably discharged Jan. 16, 1954.

On June 5, 1955, he married the love of his life, Sylva Green, at the American Lutheran Church in Central City. This union was blessed with children Darwin, Damon and Carrie. Donald was a project manager for the Nebraska Department of Roads. They lived in Kimball, Sidney and Bridgeport before moving to Grand Island in 1961. He helped with the first part of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. He retired following 40 years of service.

Donald enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. As a young man he loved arrowhead hunting, having collected many. He was great at word games. He and Sylva enjoyed their many travels to different countries and wintering in Arizona. Following his retirement, he learned to golf and in his late 80s had a hole-in-one on hole number 8 at Indianhead Golf Course.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Sylva; his children, Darwin (Linda) Anderson of Lincoln, Damon Anderson of Grand Island and Carrie (Jeff) Lacy of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dale Anderson.