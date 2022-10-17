Donald Berney, 82

WOLBACH – Donald R. Berney, 82, of Wolbach, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. The Rev. Glenda Pearson will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Donald Ray Berney was born on July 6, 1940, at Wolbach, the son of Loyal “Charlie” and Irene (Galitz) Berney. He grew up in Wolbach, where he received his education.

He worked for Pat and Alice James at Wolbach Produce and later worked on a ranch in Valentine for a year. He then returned to Wolbach and worked at Farmer's Union Co-op in Wolbach and then for Aurora Co-op in St. Paul and Dannebrog.

He was united in marriage to Joyce A. Petersen on July 14, 1961, in Grand Island. The couple were blessed with three children, Kirby, Donnie and Kristi.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Berney of Wolbach; children, Donnie and wife Sally Berney of Palmer; Kristi Berney of Palmer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brianna Berney and AB Villanueva and son, Atreyu of Rapid City,SD, Charlie Berney of Palmer, Veronica and Joe Lane and sons, Joey and Jack of Palmer; Tab and Brent Donscheski and Chandler, Connor, Reilly and Ashlyn of Palmer, Marissa and Mike Thompson and Rachel and Kennedy of Palmer; sisters, Loyla and Ron Vogel of Davis, CA, and Kathy and Chuck Houtby of Wolbach; brother-in-law, Richard Cordes of Hooper and sister-in-law, LaVon Berney of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Alvie and Fern Petersen; son, Kirby R. Berney; brother, Galen Berney; and sister, Virgie Cordes.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Donald's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.