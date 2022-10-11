Donald Brugger, 86

AKRON — Donald E. Brugger, 86, of Akron, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick officiating. Interment will follow at Akron Bonanza Cemetery, Akron, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162, VFW Post #736, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Donald Edward Brugger was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Akron to Samuel and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Brugger. Don was baptized on Oct. 11, 1936 and confirmed on June 5, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, where he was a lifelong member. Don attended District 60 through 8th grade and graduated from Albion High School in 1953. He farmed for Clarence and Elmer Choat of St. Edward for three years before he entered the U.S. Army in 1958. While in the Army, Don served in the Third Infantry Division. During that time of service, he was awarded the Sharpshooter badge with a submachine gun, a Good Conduct medal, and a Marksman Rifle badge. Elvis Presley had the privilege of serving with Donald during basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, and while stationed in Germany. After his military service, he returned to Akron and began farming with his brother Paul Brugger; they were the original Brugger Brothers.

On April 29, 1961, Don married Leta Hinze, daughter of Arnum and Elsie (Bodmer) Hinze of Akron at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Don enjoyed long drives with his wife, Leta, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He loved farming, working with cattle, talking about farming, and talking about working with cattle. Don was an honorary member of the Rae Valley Heritage Association, a dedicated school board member of District #60 of Akron, and a Fontanelle Seed Dealer for 30+ years.

Don is survived by his wife, Leta Brugger of Akron; two sons and one daughter, Norman (fiancée, Diane Carlin) Brugger of Akron, Marvin (significant other, Linda Ridder) Brugger of Akron, Diane Mari Bykerk of Grand Island; nine grandchildren, Laura Brugger of St. Louis, Mo., Aliza Brugger of Los Angeles, Calif., Joseph (Emi) Brugger of Akron, Matthew Brugger of Akron, Samuel Brugger of Akron, Ashley Bykerk of Washington D.C., Emily Bykerk of Lincoln, Hailey Bykerk of Grand Island, and Brandon Bykerk of Grand Island; one brother, Paul (Carol) Brugger of Albion; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Daniel Brugger; granddaughter, Elizabeth Irene Brugger; three brothers-in-law: Duane Hinze, Keith Hinze, Ralph Cook; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Hinze and Nelda Cook.

Don was very proud of his Swiss heritage and so to him his family says in Swiss, “Auf Wiedersehen (Goodbye, until we meet again)!”