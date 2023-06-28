Donald D. Bebee, 77

GRAND ISLAND — Donald D. "Don” Bebee, 77, of Grand Island, passed away on March 30, 2023, at Riverside Lodge.

A celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at the Cozad Cemetery. Duane Bebee Jr. will officiate.

The family will be greeting friends an hour before the service on Sunday. Memorials are suggested to the family to be donated to the VFW in Don's honor.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Don was born on September 23, 1945, to Henry and Bernice (Graves) Bebee in Sparta, Wisconsin. He was raised and attended school in Cozad, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1967. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Cozad and later moved to Grand Island, where he was employed with Randy's Auto Sales.

Don could be a man of little conversation; however, he would always talk your ear off about his favorite sports. You could always find him with a diet Coke in his hand and cheering on his favorite teams: the Nebraska Huskers, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers and sisters-in-law: David and Karen Bebee of California, Michael and Debbie Bebee of Arizona, Doug and Pattie Bebee of Missouri, and Duane and Lori Bebee of Grand Island; and numerous friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bernice.