Donald ‘Dean' Rainforth, 79

WOOD RIVER — Donald “Dean” Rainforth, 79, of Wood River, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Wood River after a courageous battle with cancer.

Private family services have taken place.

Dean's family will host a luncheon reception from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2h from at the Wood River American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice and can be sent in care of Apfel Funeral Home, 1123 W. 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Dean was born Aug. 24 1943, at Hastings to Howard and Iva (Price) Rainforth. He grew up in Wood River and attended Wood River High School. Following his high school graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Dean was united in marriage to Judy Lambrecht and to this union, three sons were born, Joel, Monte and Jay.

Dean lived in Wood River where he farmed. In the last 30 years, he was involved in crop insurance and had established Rainforth Crop Insurance where he enjoyed working with his many customers.

Dean enjoyed golfing, trap shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His favorite place was sitting at his kitchen table visiting with company. He also enjoyed a cloudy every now and then.

Dean is survived by his children, Joel (Kim) Rainforth and son, Lane of Gretna, Monte (Rhonda) Rainforth and children, Tessa, Taya and Ty of O'Neill, and Jay (Kelly) Rainforth and children, Jason and Katie of Burwell; sisters, Joan (Gaylord) Apfel of Grand Island, and Rosemary (Larry) McLey of Fairfield Bay, Ark; sister-in-law, Betty Rainforth of North Loup; and a special friend, Dixie Sanger of Ashland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Rainforth.

“Dad allowed us the tools for life. Those tools were not a financial safety net or a soft shoulder to cry on but instead a positive, consistent, and fun attitude towards life. We already miss him.”

