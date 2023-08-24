Donald “Don” Curtis, 85

RAVENNA — Donald “Don” Curtis, 85, of Ravenna, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 27, followed by visitation from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Donald Albert Curtis was born December 13, 1937, in Ashton, Nebraska, to Harry and Mae (Smedra) Curtis. He graduated from Loup City High School in 1955.

Don married the love of his life, Donna M. Kusek, on April 18, 1959, at St. Josaphat’s Church in Loup City. The couple moved to Omaha where Don worked for JC Penney. The couple then moved to the Rockville and Ravenna area where they farmed.

Don graduated from Auctioneering School in Mason City, Iowa, in 1971. He and Donna owned and operated the Ravenna Livestock Sale Barn for a few years. After selling the livestock business they continued Curtis Auction Service for 33 years. Don also worked at the Cargill Elevator in Ravenna during that time for 28 years. After retirement Don worked for Rasmussen Mortuary and Apfel Funeral Home.

To their marriage, five wonderful children were born: Kimberly, Monte, Kellie, Kristy and Kandi, who are their greatest blessings.

Don and Donna loved polka dancing, traveling to all 50 states, along with Canada and Mexico. Don enjoyed fishing, feeding the neighborhood squirrels, woodworking, attending auctions and especially spending time with his family. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.

Don was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Men’s Holy Name and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Donna, of Ravenna; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Dan) Cyboron of Ravenna, and their children and spouses, Justin and Shannan Cyboron of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tyler and Tomie Cyboron of Gretna, Nebraska, and Trevor and Tracy Cyboron of Wisner, Nebraska; a son, Monte Curtis (Donna Bennett) of Ravenna, and their children, Courtney Curtis-Coffin (Kendrick Ertley) of Cuyahoga Falls Ohio, Cole Curtis of Geneva, Nebraska, and Austin Curtis of Kearney; a daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Jeffrey Crowell of Ravenna, and their children and spouses, Nichole and Ethan Zoerb of Ravenna, Joshua and Kylie Crowell of Elm Creek, Nebraska, and Alexia and Aaron Strode of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Mark Keilig of Ravenna, and their children and spouses, Lacy and James Chramosta of Ravenna, Sady and Tyler Gorecki of Dannebrog, Nebraska, and Luke Keilig of Lincoln, Nebraska; a daughter and son-in-law, Kandi and Jared Peters of Grand Island, and their children and spouses, Natasha and Shelba Peters of Minden, Nebraska, Nathaniel Peters of Kearney, and Nikki Peters of Grand Island; 21 great-grandchildren, Nyla, Charlotte, Kade, Peyton, Hayes, Bernadette, Knox, Kaiah, Faith, Charity, Grace, Harbor, Merit, Ruelynn, McCoy, Rhenley, Bently, Barrett, Birdie, Kamry and Kanon; and and one sister, Joan Summers of New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra; his parents; a brother, LaVern Curtis; a sister, Kathie Sobetski; and his in-laws, Sylvester and Victoria Kusek.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.