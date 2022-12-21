Donald 'Don' Metcalf

Donald Metcalf, 77

Donald D. Metcalf, 77, of Grand Island, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022.

In following Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army and Hope Harbor.

Don was born on July 22, 1945, on a farm near Sargent to Carl L. and Rozella (Huss) Metcalf. The family moved to Grand Island in 1952. Here, he received his education and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964.

In 1965, he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the Seabees, Mobile Construction Battalion 7 (MCB 7). Don served two deployments to Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968.

On July 26, 1968, Don married Janice M. Carlson of St. Edward at Trinity Methodist Church in Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island and Don worked at Mettenbrink Electric as an apprentice electrician. He became part owner in 1981 and retired in 2008.

Don's hobbies include fishing and hunting. He really enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and following their activities. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, the American Legion, and was a Life Member of the VFW.

Survivors of the immediate family include his wife of 54 years, Janice; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Troy Higgins of Columbus; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Jennifer Metcalf of Lincoln; five grandchildren: Tyler, Jade, and Tevin Higgins, and Rhianna and Adelaide Metcalf; and his sister, Kathy Frei of Grand Island. Other survivors include many brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Janice Metcalf.