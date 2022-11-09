Donald 'Don' Rayno

Donald Lynn Rayno, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home.

Service and celebration of Donald's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11th, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be a gathering of friends and family from noon until 1:00.

Donald was born August 29, 1946, in Grand Island, the son of John and Therma (Newton) Rayno.

He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1966.

On July 27, 1966, Donald entered the United States Army. He was honorably discharged July 9, 1969.

Following his discharge, he married Carolyn Ann Drudik on March 25, 1970, at St. Mary's Cathedral. During this time he owned and managed Conoco Service Station in Grand Island. He sold the business in 1975 and joined the family business, Rayno's House of Draperies, in North Platte.

In 1980, Donald joined Consolidated Freightways. He was with the company 22 years, leaving in 2002.

The family was involved in show dogs, and Donald enjoyed being a handler and breeder. He was a member of the Irish Setter Club of America and member of the Grand Island, Lincoln and American kennel clubs. An avid fisherman, Don was also a member of the Nebraska Walleye Association and received 1st place in a Sherman Reservoir Walleye Association Tournament. Other enjoyments included pheasant and quail hunting, car and boat repair and playing cards.

Those who cherish his memory include his son, Matt (Jamie) Rayno of Colorado Springs, CO, and their daughters, Caroline and Lucy; and his daughter, Robin Rayno (Kevin Coatsman) of Portland, OR, and her son, Winston; brother, John Rayno Jr. of Omaha; sisters, Sharon Foster of Denton, TX, Betty Gannon, Katherine (Keith) Berg, and Susan Griffin, all of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Sue Engel of Fremont and Kathy Cole of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Jeannie Rayno; and brothers-in-law, Glenn “Skip” Griffin and Dick Foster.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.