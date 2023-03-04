Donald Dutcher, 92

GREELEY — Donald G. Dutcher, 92, of Greeley passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Per Don's request, a family graveside service will be held. He will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Greeley on July 1, 1930, Don was the son of Richard and Violet (Welsh) Dutcher. Don spent his early years on a farm north of Greeley and then moved to town and attended Greeley Public School.

Don was united in marriage to Anna Mae Labenz on Feb. 19, 1955. This union was blest with three sons and two daughters.

Don was a builder and worked as a farmer, truck driver, construction worker and mechanic. He worked for several bosses before becoming his own when he opened Greeley Farm Implement. He enjoyed the lively discussions and sharing coffee with customers. He was in business for over 35 years, retiring at 75 years old.

In his spare time, Don loved to experiment and kept busy with projects of all kinds - from painting the porch or garage floor; implementing home improvements; and woodworking napkin holders, canes and crucifixes. He enjoyed tending to his garden, working in his garage, driving on Sunday afternoons and visits from his family. He was always amused by the young grandchildren and great-grandchildren running around.

Don is survived by his wife, Anna Mae; his children, Peggy (Scott) Ondracek, Donna (Denny) Stromp, and Kevin (Hannah) Dutcher; a daughter-in-law, Pam Dutcher; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, Harold, and Robert; and two sons, Dan and Keith.