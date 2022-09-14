Donald Fuller, 90

“Together, Again”

Donald Duane Fuller, 90, of Grand Island died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 212 W. 22nd St, in Grand Island, with Bishop Jon Rosenlund officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery near Clearwater.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, and also before the service Saturday from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Don was born in Tilden to Marvin and Catherine Fuller. He was raised in Nebraska, in Neligh and on the family farm in Antelope County. He joined the Air Force, and he met Carol while stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. They were married June 1954, in Richfield, Utah. After leaving the Air Force, Don attended Sweeney Auto and Tractor School in Missouri.

Don and Carol raised their family in Nevada and Nebraska, where Don worked as a mechanic, farmer, industrial gas company route salesman and manager, and church meetinghouse custodian and foreman. Don was very family-oriented, and he also provided Christ-like service to others.

Survivors are children, Louise (Keith), Duane (Courtney), Deloris, Deborah (Robert), Larry (Roxana) and Daniel (Heather). He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Steve; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Sherri; his parents; his sisters, Doris and Marilyn; brother-in-law, James; granddaughter, Melissa; grandson, Brandon; and nephew, Ricky.