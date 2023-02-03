Donald Green, 93

CENTRAL CITY — Donald Clarence Green, 93, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Central City Presbyterian Church in Central City.

Don was born on Feb. 7, 1929, to Clarence and Maude (Reeves) Green in Central City. Maude died after childbirth, so he was raised by LeRoy and Faye (Reeves) Manning (his aunt and uncle).

Don attended school at District #39, graduating from Central City High School in 1946. He then attended Central City Nebraska College. He entered the United States Air Force in 1950 and was stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base in California.

Don married Marilyn Reimer on Sept. 14, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved back to the farm outside Central City in 1954. Don was on the District #39 school board for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the United Presbyterian Church. Besides farming, Don sold Pioneer seed corn for 29 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; his children, Sherry (Jim) Jaros of Springfield, and Kevin (Linda) Green of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jennifer (Terry) Hill, Randi (Dave) Offner, and Brad (Stefanie) Green; great-grandchildren, Hadley Hill, Piper and Drake Offner, Evelyn and Graham Green, and one due in June; sister, Rosemary Erlewine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucille Erlewine.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Heritage and St. Croix Hospice who provided compassionate care to Don.