Donald Rayno, 76

Donald Lynn Rayno, 76, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.

Service and celebration of Donald's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be a gathering of friends and family from noon until 1 p.m.

More details will follow.